Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $6.53 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.