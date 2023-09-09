Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $71.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 350.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $71,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.