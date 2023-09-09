Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 222,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $113.96 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.64.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on A. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

