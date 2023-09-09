Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.