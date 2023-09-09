Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $74.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

