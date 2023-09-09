Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,130.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,257.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,366.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.