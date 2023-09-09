Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSCI by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $533.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $524.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

