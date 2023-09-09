Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes $8.51 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 184,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

