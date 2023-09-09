Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes $8.51 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2023

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 184,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.