Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $135.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.80.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

