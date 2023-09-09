Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 460,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,662,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.56.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

