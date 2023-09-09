First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,098,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 499.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 93,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 77,710 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 117,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.