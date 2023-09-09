First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys 148 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $248.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $788.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

