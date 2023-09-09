First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $668.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $665.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

