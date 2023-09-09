First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

