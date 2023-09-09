First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $3.36 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 164.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.