First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $569,000 Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,480 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.25 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.