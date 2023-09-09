First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $614,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in State Street were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.