First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,051 shares of company stock worth $13,186,465 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $177.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

