First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $467.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.12.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

