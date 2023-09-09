First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after buying an additional 2,938,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT opened at $163.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.80.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.