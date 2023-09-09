First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 1,360 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.