First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 159 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 157.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 83,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.51 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

