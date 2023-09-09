First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 22,614 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,614 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFA opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

