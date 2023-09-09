First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 3,767 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 674.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 935,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 814,960 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at $23,399,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,645.5% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after buying an additional 630,847 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 45.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after buying an additional 228,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at $4,527,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PMAY opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

