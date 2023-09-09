First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 4,530 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. S&T Bancorp comprises about 2.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. Stephens increased their price target on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

