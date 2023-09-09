First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 564 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 86.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 513.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 55,540 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BFEB opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

