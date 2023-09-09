First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Boosted by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.