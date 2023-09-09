First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 4.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

