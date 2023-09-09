First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 1.4% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8,338.5% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 151,761 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 104.2% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $47.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.