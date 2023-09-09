First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 32,465 shares.The stock last traded at $152.02 and had previously closed at $152.59.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.44.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.