First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,381,000 after buying an additional 260,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,676,000 after purchasing an additional 907,715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 734,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,769,000 after purchasing an additional 702,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after buying an additional 402,847 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

