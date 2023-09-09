Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

