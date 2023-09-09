FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s Largest Position

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up 8.4% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 6.89% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $1,073,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.84. 458,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average is $234.10. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $275.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

