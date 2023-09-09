Flow Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.26 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $447.52 million and $16.26 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,456,068,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

