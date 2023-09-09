Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,979,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 718,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,051,000 after acquiring an additional 620,985 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
