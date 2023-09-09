Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,979,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 718,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,051,000 after acquiring an additional 620,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.