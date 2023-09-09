Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,105 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 744.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 282,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 249,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4,928.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EPP opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

