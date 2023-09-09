Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 409.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,338 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.45% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 172.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JETS opened at $18.32 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

