Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 3,327.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,369 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.78% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,168,000. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 461,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 348,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDEF opened at $22.70 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.