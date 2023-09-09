Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,771,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,311,000 after acquiring an additional 751,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 239.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,024,000 after acquiring an additional 483,949 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

