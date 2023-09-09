Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,842 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $49.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

