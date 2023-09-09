Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 224,794 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,794 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,544.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFI stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $47.37.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

