Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,693 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.32% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $457.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

