Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.30 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

