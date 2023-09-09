FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
FORM opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.96 and a beta of 1.23. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
