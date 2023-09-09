Formula Growth Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,322,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,962,000 after purchasing an additional 394,249 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 551,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 78,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,148.25 and a beta of 1.09. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $396.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.91 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $140,163.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,270.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $140,163.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,270.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $550,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,375,735 shares of company stock worth $41,567,813. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Further Reading

