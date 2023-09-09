Formula Growth Ltd. Buys Shares of 200,000 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.05% of AppLovin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after buying an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after buying an additional 1,115,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE APP opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

View Our Latest Report on AppLovin

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $676,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,672,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,485,633.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $676,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,672,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,485,633.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,171,081 shares of company stock valued at $928,702,461 in the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.