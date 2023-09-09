Formula Growth Ltd. Cuts Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Formula Growth Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,841 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,085,000 after buying an additional 1,652,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,102,000 after purchasing an additional 569,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 229.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

