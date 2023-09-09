Formula Growth Ltd. Cuts Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Formula Growth Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services comprises about 1.2% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,257,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $43.29 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.