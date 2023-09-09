Formula Growth Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,030,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $588,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,241 shares of company stock valued at $24,846,790. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.