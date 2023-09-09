Formula Growth Ltd. Decreases Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,707 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,475,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 537,836 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

